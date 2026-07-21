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DONE DEAL: Chelsea confirm record Morgan Rogers signing from Aston Villa

DONE DEAL: Chelsea confirm record Morgan Rogers signing from Aston Villa
DONE DEAL: Chelsea confirm record Morgan Rogers signing from Aston VillaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Heuler Andley / DiaEsportivo

Chelsea have officially confirmed the £117 million signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

It had been widely reported that if the 23-year-old was to leave Aston Villa this summer, Arsenal were the most likely destination.

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Chelsea then swooped in to conclude the deal ahead of their London rivals, paying a whopping £117m, a record fee for a British player.

The fee also represents a club record, surpassing the £106m they paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez back in 2023.

Rogers put pen to paper on a six-year deal with an option, held by the club, for a further 12 months at Stamford Bridge.

Rogers won’t be joining up with his new teammates until after their pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due to his participation in the World Cup, however.

“I'm so excited," Rogers told Chelsea’s website. “For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I've always admired since I was a kid.

“I'm really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we've got and where the club is heading. That's why I'm here and I can't wait to get started.”

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Morgan RogersChelseaAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball transfers