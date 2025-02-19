AC Milan legend Boban slams Theo after Feyenoord dismissal: Indecent, unsporting

AC Milan great Zvonimir Boban slammed Theo Hernandez after their Champions League exit at the hands Feyenoord.

A 1-1 draw saw Feyenoord win the round 16 playoff 3-2 on aggregate. Making things more difficult for Milan on the night was Theo being sent off for diving.

“Theo Hernandez has been doing this for years, I am stunned that nobody has already told him this or corrected his behaviour,” said Boban.

“The second yellow card is absurd. It is indecent, unsporting. You don’t do that, there’s no ifs and buts about it.

“Since the start of the season we have seen a Theo who is nothing to do with the player we knew. He is just idle.

“At the start, he just wasn’t very good at defending, then he improved a lot, but this season it feels like he isn’t even trying.

“Morally, this is a serious error. Why do that simulation? He’s a defender, he can charge forward with such pace, has great physicality, come on, going down like that…”