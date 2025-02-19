AC Milan striker Gimenez: We thought Feyenoord couldn't hurt us

AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez was left stunned after their Champions League elimination by former club Feyenoord.

A 1-1 draw saw Feyenoord win the round 16 playoff 3-2 on aggregate. Gimenez scored against his old club on the night.

“We are very disappointed,” Gimenez told Sky Italia.

“We started well and scored right away. It seemed like Feyenoord couldn’t hurt us, but in football, everything can change in a second.

“Now we must not look back, only forward. We work in silence to achieve our goals.”

On Theo Hernandez's red card, Gimenez added: “Today it happened to Theo, but it can happen to anyone.

“As a team, we give him our full support. He always gives everything and is one of the best full-backs in the world.”