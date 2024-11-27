Tribal Football
AC Milan goalscorer Leao: Fonseca knows I don't like sitting on bench
AC Milan striker Rafael Leao admitted some frustration after scoring in their Champions League win against Slovan Bratislava.

Leao started on the bench, though came on at half-time and scored to help Milan to a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

“In my opinion, I think this game could have ended with even more goals given what we created,” Leao told Sky Italia while analysing his team’s performance. 

“We needed to be more aggressive in front of goal. They had confidence at home, but in the end we created more. We deserved the victory.

“We have a lot of games and not a lot of recovery time. We have to be more aggressive and not leave certain opportunities hanging. You have to come in and win in this competition and show the opposition that you can do it from start to finish.” 

He added: “Everything has been resolved. (Paulo) Fonseca knows that I don’t like sitting on the bench, but if he decides otherwise, I’m always ready for my team. I’m happy, the coach is doing a good job and we want to understand his ideas even more. Results will come with time.” 

