AC Milan battle past bottom-of-the-table Slovan Bratislava to secure third straight win

AC Milan secured a third successive UEFA Champions League (UCL) victory by beating bottom-of-the-table Slovan Bratislava 3-2, inflicting an eighth successive European loss on the beleaguered hosts.

The Rossoneri carried momentum into this clash from an emphatic triumph over Real Madrid on matchday four, and were immediately in control here.

Yet, it was the hosts’ David Strelec who produced the first major chance after 15 minutes, rounding Mike Maignan only to find his effort spectacularly cleared off the line by Strahinja Pavlović.

That wake-up call seemed to energise the visitors as Christian Pulisic quickly took centre stage, forcing Dominik Takáč into a sharp near-post save before breaking the deadlock with a clinical low drive into the bottom corner after a counter-attack.

Vladimír Weiss’ men replied swiftly though, as Tigran Barseghyan sliced through a disorganised Rossoneri backline before lifting a sublime finish over Maignan to restore parity in stunning fashion.

As one of just five teams yet to pick up a single point in the UCL league phase, the equaliser lifted the hosts’ spirits, leaving Milan scrambling to restore their early control after the break.

Paulo Fonseca sought to inject fresh energy to his attack after the break, introducing Rafael Leão in place of Noah Okafor. And while Slovan were initially stubborn at the back, a porous defence that’s conceded four times in each of their previous two home Champions League defeats eventually faltered.

Half-time substitute Leão restored Milan’s lead, seizing on Youssouf Fofana’s defence-splitting pass and slotting a pinpoint shot past Takáč, before Tammy Abraham received a gift from Strelec’s misplaced pass, netting his side’s third just three minutes later.

Slovan appeared out for the count from there, yet in the 88th minute Nino Marcelli smashed a blistering left-footed strike into the top corner to spark hopes of a late comeback.

That never materialised however, with Marko Tolić even sent off late on for a pair of yellow cards in quick succession as the hosts stay rooted to the bottom of the Champions League table.

Meanwhile, Fonseca’s men secured a third straight European win, a feat they last achieved in February 2023, moving to within touching distance of the automatic qualification places as a result.

