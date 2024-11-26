AC Milan coach Fonseca: We must show right attitude against Slovan Bratislava

AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca insists there'll be no underestimating Champions League opponents Slovan Bratislava.

Fonseca is wary facing Slovan in front of their own fans on Tuesday.

Is there a risk of underestimating the match?

"I don't expect so. We talked about how important it is to win tomorrow. It's important for us to have the right attitude to win, we can't underestimate Slovan."

Can Leao rest?

"I don't know, we'll see tomorrow. Rafa is fine. I have faith in all my players, I will obviously put the team to win. It's a possibility that Leao won't play, as it's possible that he will play."

Have you understood what the real Milan is at this point in the season?

"What I know at this moment is that against the big teams we have been a team that has done well and that has done less well against the "small" teams. We work to be a team with the attitude and ambitions shown against the big teams, we work to always be the same team."

Isn't it that the Champions League has a different interpretation with small teams?

"Yes, I think so. The Champions League is the Champions League. Everyone likes to be in these games, the motivation is greater. I expect them to be able to play the Champions League tomorrow with this motivation."

How did you see the team after Juventus?

"We are aware of what we did well and what we did less well. We did several things less well. The dimension of things in Milan seems different to me. I watch games like Saturday's every weekend, it seems that a draw seems like a defeat for Milan, while a victory for other teams. The important thing is that the team is well."

Do you expect a team with fire inside tomorrow?

"Today we talked about how important the Champions League can be for us with these games. I think we have the chance to win them. We talked among ourselves about how important it is to win tomorrow for the future of our team in the competition. We must always have this ambition and motivation."

Fofana is the most used outfield player this season. Can he rest tomorrow?

"We're going to the hotel now, he'll have time to rest and be ready for tomorrow (smiles, ed.). No, at this moment it's difficult to rest Fofana."

How did Emerson take the boos? Is there a chance of seeing Calabria again?

"Emerson had a sprained ankle, he hasn't trained in recent days, Calabria will play. It's an opportunity for Davide to show that he is ready to help the team. I haven't spoken to Emerson about the boos. What I always say is that it's normal, it's our profession. They are the same people who have applauded other times. We must do everything we can to get the fans on our side again."

What do you think about Bratislava and Slovan?

"It's a beautiful city, it's a pleasure to see it. I know Slovan Bratislava well, I drew with them here with one of my teams. They are a physical team, if we don't have the right attitude it will be difficult."

You were here a year ago, have you seen any Slovan games in the meantime?

"Yes, there are other players now. The most important ones have stayed though, it's not a very different team from the one I faced."

After three months, Paulo Fonseca's Milan still has no identity. What do you have to say?

"I respect opinions. I can't speak specifically about who speaks and how they speak, I don't look. But I respect them. I think it's not right, it's not entirely right to say something like that. If we look at the results in the league I understand that we could have done much better. But if we understand everything that this process has been then I say it's not right. We can look at the result and criticize, we can then look at the growth process and say it's not right. But this is my opinion and I respect that of others."