AC Milan hero Galli unimpressed by Liverpool defeat: We weren't up for it

AC Milan hero Filippo Galli admits he was left unimpressed by their defeat at home to Liverpool.

Milan were beaten Liverpool 3-1 at San Siro stadium in their opening Champions League tie.

Galli later told Milan TV: "Regardless of the result, the performance was lacking. We didn't take advantage of the initial advantage, we weren't up to it.

"We never got back into the game after going behind, we played the first quarter of an hour and that's too little. Then we conceded two goals from dead-ball situations."

Galli then continued: "After Venezia we expected something different. The lead should have given the team more energy and instead it didn't happen, the team turned off the switch and was at the mercy of Liverpool for the whole match. (Paulo) Fonseca wants to propose a proactive and dominant football. There is a lot of work to do."