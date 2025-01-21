AC Milan coach Conceicao: Our inconsistency? I've had worse; Walker...?

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao concedes he's battling to bring consistency to the team he has inherited.

Conceicao was speaking ahead of tomorrow's Champions League clash with Girona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Better in the Champions League than in the league?

"Being in the best club competition in the world is a huge motivation and the big teams, like Milan, have to work every year to be there. We are working to be there next year too. This year we will try to put Milan where history says it should be. Tomorrow is a very very important match."

Does preparing for the Champions League change?

"Beyond the short time that there has been, I see the boys focused. I have to be the coach to find the right mentality for them. We have to be here every day, they are showing me that they are motivated every day as teams and individually. The shirts don't play, but it's the men who wear them."

There is no consistency in the 90 minutes...

"It's true. I spoke to the group, but the team is aware of what must be done. We must believe in what we do on a tactical and technical level. The beauty of football is a continuous restart and it is an opportunity to improve."

Have you ever coached a team with so little consistency in your career?

"I've had worse... Then there are quality and valuable opponents and every game has its own story. And the result is what counts: the first half against Juve was very very positive, but in the second half something was missing. The players are aware of this and this is the basis."

What do you think could come from the market?

"When I said that thing about the changes it wasn't a criticism but a reality. Tomorrow we have 12-13 players from the first team, 3 goalkeepers, and three kids: Camarda, Zeroli and Bartesaghi. It's also a message for the fans, the soul of the club: right now we are here, they have to support us, they have to be the twelfth man. Or rather, the first. Without them the club doesn't exist.

"Without the soul of the fans the club doesn't exist. I will do everything, the players will do everything, but we need their support. Tomorrow is very important, we are in an emergency and we need everyone: we all win, we all draw and we all lose. I'm not handsome, I'm not nice, that's fine. But now I'm here. The players feel the atmosphere outside. It's important to all come together. I had to say it, I feel it. I see too many divisions in a historic club. It's Milan that loses, not me or the players. Milan fans start at one year old and are fans for life. In my opinion it's very important."

Will Pulisic be there?

"He'll be with us, but we'll see with tomorrow morning's training. I don't want to risk him being out for a month or two. Let's see if he'll go on the bench, if not it's better not to risk it. He'll be with the team anyway."

Can Walker bring hunger to Milan?

"Tomorrow's game is the most important thing."

Do you expect more from Abraham and Morata?

"As a coach and a former player, I have always had the opinion that central defenders and goalkeepers are to blame for goals, just as I don't agree when you don't win because the striker doesn't score: it's a collective process. You have to find a balance, if they do everything I ask of them, that's fine with me because then the others score: the important thing is the final result. You see the numbers rightly, but as a coach I also see other things."

How is Pavlovic?

"He is available to the group, as in previous games. It is not his fault if he has not had minutes with me, he always trains well. He is often too eager because he leaves his position and I don't like that much. I am happy with what he is doing day by day. Then the choices are mine."

Where is the problem?

"It's the coach's problem, the players do what the coach asks."

How far can Milan go?

"We'll do our best and then we'll see."