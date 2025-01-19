Conceicao blasts AC Milan attitude after Juventus defeat: Unjustifiable

AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao was left upset with their attitude after defeat at Juventus on Saturday night.

Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah struck Juve's goals in the second-half.

Advertisement Advertisement

“The first half was balanced and in fact we had more scoring opportunities, but in the second half Juve were hungrier, they wanted to win more and we could’ve conceded more than two goals,” Conceicao told DAZN.

“These are things I do not understand. I am the coach, I am responsible, but the first step to win a match is to want to win it.”

Does that mean he saw a lack of desire in his own squad?

“We do not have the excuse of fatigue, it is only January. The players have everything required to recover for a game every three days. In my view, we need to keep the fridge empty at home and be hungrier.”

Conceicao also said: “I started coaching small clubs 13 years ago, I always had teams who weren’t that great in terms of quality, but they had incredible hunger. This is what life is like, you must have hunger and the desire to keep raising the bar, so at the end of your career, you are proud of what you’ve done.

“What I see is not new, I had already seen it in previous Milan matches. Evidently, I have to change the attitude and mentality of the players, I am the coach, I take responsibility for this defeat because I did not do enough at half-time to avoid this drop.

“It’s unjustifiable, honestly.”