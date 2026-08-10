Mamelodi Sundowns handed major boost as CAF Super Cup date set

Mamelodi Sundowns will host USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup on Sunday, November 8, with a chance to add another prestigious trophy to their burgeoning cabinet.

In recent years, the Super Cup has been played in neutral Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but CAF Champions League winners Sundowns will have home-ground advantage as they take on CAF Confederation Cup winners USM Alger.

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They also hosted the last time they lifted the trophy in 2017, when they defeated TP Mazembe 1-0 thanks to a Ricardo Nascimento penalty with seven minutes remaining.

This year will be the fourth time a South African club has featured in the fixture.

Aside from Sundowns’ success nine years ago, Orlando Pirates defeated JS Kabylie of Algeria 1-0 at FNB Stadium in 1996.

Kaizer Chiefs featured in the 2002 match against Egyptian giants Al Ahly and lost 4-1 in Cairo.

Egypt have produced 14 winners down the years and Morocco five, but if Sundowns win, it will take South Africa’s tally to three, joint-third best alongside Tunisia and DR Congo.

The same goes for USM Alger and Algeria. The North African nation has also had three clubs previously feature in the fixture, recording two wins and a single defeat.

That includes USM Alger in 2023, when they beat Al Ahly 1-0 to claim the trophy.

There is also a significant prize for the winners, with $500,000 on the line, adding considerably to the bank balance.

The main fixes were Sunday, USM Alger rather than “the USM Alger”, home-ground, Al Ahly, punctuation and a few awkward phrases.

The Super Cup is one of six trophies Sundowns are chasing this season – the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League are the others.