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Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of wing sensation to bolster squad for busy campaign

Langelihle Phili is one of the most exciting players in the Betway Premiership
Langelihle Phili is one of the most exciting players in the Betway PremiershipKaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, who is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the Betway Premiership.

Phili, 21, netted nine goals for Stellies last season and picked up the club’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player prizes, leading to a host of clubs chasing his signature.

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The Durban-born star has chosen Chiefs and will add to the attacking options available to coach Fernando Da Cruz.

He is predominantly a left winger but can also play on the right. Luke Baartman started on the left in the 3-1 win over Kruger United at the weekend, while Pule Mmodi has occupied that position in recent seasons.

Phili made his Stellies debut in the 2023/24 season and went on to make 72 appearances in all, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

Chiefs are looking to bolster their squad ahead of another campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup this season, which could conceivably see them play anywhere from 50 to 55 games.

Phili also has experience of playing in that competition, having represented Stellies in the last two campaigns.

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Betway PremiershipKaizer ChiefsLangelihle PhiliStellenbosch FCLuke BaartmanKruger UnitedPule Mmodi

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