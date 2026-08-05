Stellenbosch bolster squad with fourth Kaizer Chiefs signing

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of a third player from Kaizer Chiefs in the last two days, with young defender Gopolang Taunyana making the move to the Cape Winelands.

The signing of the 20-year-old centre-back follows on the heels of striker Ashley du Preez’s return to Stellies from Naturena and the arrival of defender Given Msimango. George Matlou also made the switch between clubs earlier in the window.

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Those moves followed the transfer of highly rated winger Langelihle Phili in the opposite direction.

Junior international Taunyana came through the development ranks at Chiefs but did not make a first-team appearance for Amakhosi.

“This is a team that is well known for development and having great facilities and coaches, so I’m grateful to be here,” he told his new club’s website.

“Growing as a player and a person is the most important thing for me, and I felt that this was the right step for my career and the right environment for me to grow. This is an environment where a lot of players have shone in the past, so I’m excited to go on that journey now as well.

“For the team, the thing that makes people the happiest is to compete with the best, win trophies and ultimately succeed as a team, so I hope to be able to look back one day and say we achieved that together.”

He was part of the South Africa squad that lifted the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt last year.

Taunyana is the 12th new signing announced by Stellenbosch as they overhaul their squad under coach Gavin Hunt.

The team lost their opening game of the Betway Premiership campaign 1-0 to AmaZulu, a home fixture that was played in Durban due to the unavailability of suitable venues in the Western Cape.

They are next in action away to Polokwane City on Tuesday.