Julien Mette pushes Tusker to defeat Al Ahli in CAF Confederation Cup clash

Kenyan Premier League side Tusker FC have the opportunity to progress to the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round when they host Sudanese outfit Al Ahli Wad Madani at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

The Brewers secured a 2-2 draw against Wad Madani in the first leg of the contest at Kigali Pele Stadium in Rwanda a fortnight ago.

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Tusker are making a return to CAF competition after four years, with the Brewers last featuring on the continental stage during the 2021/22 season.

It is also a significant return for a club with a proud history in African football. In 1994, when the club competed as Kenya Breweries FC, the Brewers reached the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup.

Tusker coach Julien Mette has warned his players to learn from past mistakes and get ready to complete the job on home soil.

‘Football at this level punishes you’

“We have to learn from what happened in the first leg. Football at this level punishes you when you lose concentration, and we cannot afford to repeat those mistakes,” Mette said ahead of the game as quoted by Mozzart Sport.

“We don’t want to play for a particular score. We want to play our football, control the game and win. That is the mentality we need if we want to go far in this competition.”

The French coach added: “We have prepared well, and we have enough ammunition to deal with them. I told all the players that when we go onto that pitch, it is not all about Abud; it is all of us.

“If I cannot score a free-kick, someone else needs to step up and score. It's a team and a collective responsibility.”

Tusker are seeking to improve on their previous Confederation Cup campaign. In 2021/22, they reached the play-off round before CS Sfaxien ended their run.

Dynamos have the human resource

Meanwhile, in the CAF Champions League, Power Dynamos coach Oswald Mutapa says they are ready to overturn their first leg 1-0 deficit against Al Merreikh of Sudan.

“It will be a tough game, like all games have been, but I think we have the human resource. We are down one zero but not out, we have 90 minutes to get the result that we need,” said Mutapa.

“In the first leg, we started slowly in the first 15-20 minutes but this will be another day, another game and I think focus is there.

“We know what we are expected to do, so we need to start as a house on fire, we are playing home and if we need the result from the first whistle, we have to stamp our authority on the game.”

Mutapa concluded: “A very important game for the team, for the fans and for the country at large. We are pushing for the four slots to be given to Zambia depending on the progression of Dynamos and Red Arrows.

“That is why it is even more important that we get the result that is needed and the result is to qualify to go to the next round.”

Zambia’s Red Arrows will travel to Madagascar with a 2-0 advantage over FC Rouge, with the winners of that tie to face South African giants Kaizer Chiefs in the second preliminary round.

CAF will provide clubs eliminated during the preliminary rounds with a USD 100,000 solidarity payment to assist with travel and other logistical costs, while the eventual Confederation Cup champions will receive USD 4 million.