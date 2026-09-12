Mbappe reacts to being called a dictator: To be compared to people who murder others...

Kylian Mbappe has responded to comments online calling him a dictator, something he has mixed feelings about.

Mbappe moved to joint-fifth place in the Champions League and European Cup all-time top scorers list with his strike in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Inter Milan as he continues to impress for Los Blancos.

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The World Cup winner, who joined the La Liga giants shortly after their latest Champions League triumph, has failed to lift silverware with the club for two years in what has been a tricky spell for the Spanish side.

Mbappe, who was this week named in the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist, was the subject of much social media attention over the past year as fans compared him to a dictator thanks to his antics with France and Madrid.

He has been depicted in military uniform, enthroned, or positioned alongside Soviet leader Josef Stalin and other controversial figures, as fans state that his arrogance and selfishness make him a player that can’t be touched.

Speaking on such comparisons, Mbappe said he knows it is a joke but it is hard to take when he is likened to murderers.

"It is in part funny because you get the sense that, for some people, it's all in good fun.

"But there is also the part that is not so funny, because we know the damage this genre of people have caused throughout history.

"To be compared to people who murder others, or who have caused misery for millions and millions of people ... I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life. So there's a mix of things. "On the one hand, I know it's done in a lighthearted way and it isn't meant to be taken too far, but it perhaps shows a lack of political and human awareness in people."

Real are currently 4th in LaLiga after four games in which they have won three and lost once. They next face Rayo Vallecano tonight as Mbappe hopes to keep the club's momentum alive.