Ngumoha enjoying the "healthy competition" between him Gakpo, Munoz and £123M Barcola

Rio Ngumoha has spoken on Liverpool's momentum heading into the Fulham clash as he competes for a spot in the side.

Liverpool and Fulham meet at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as the Reds enter the clash following wins over Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid.

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Manager Andoni Iraola now goes in search of Premier League home win number one of the season, while also aiming to end a run of three consecutive top-flight stalemates at Anfield.

Ahead of the game, Ngumoha sent a message to his side as he hopes to build momentum in a squad looking to continue its winning streak after the win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

"I think we can't ask for much more of a better start really.

"(A) first win in the Premier League (and then a) first one in the Champions League. Hopefully we can get three wins this week against Fulham. It's been good."

"If we can get the three points on the weekend – hopefully – then that leads into the League Cup (against Tottenham Hotspur and then the last game on Sunday against Bournemouth before the international break.

"It would be ideal if we could win all of them. The Premier League is tough, it's the toughest league in the world, but I think we're more than capable to definitely give the fans what they want and the manager, and show everyone why this season we're not coming to play about, let's say."

Ngumoha enjoys the competition

The 18 year old is competing for a spot under Iraola against the likes of Victor Munoz, Cody Gakpo and £123M summer signing Bradley Barcola. However, despite the stiff competition, Ngumoha admits that it only makes the side stronger.

“I think it's healthy competition. In the games, if they score it gives you a drive as well to help the team score. If we're getting results then at the end of the day we all play for the team and we all want the team to do well. I think just having that competition is there, it keeps us on our toes as well because you can't get too complacent. It's really good.”

The good news for Ngumoha is that Cody Gakpo is a doubt due to the adductor problem, meaning he may be handed a start on Saturday afternoon.