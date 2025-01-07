Aubameyang on Chelsea debut under Tuchel: It was the worst game of my life

Aubameyang on his Chelsea debut under Tuchel: It was the worst game of my life

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has opened up about his Chelsea debut which he says was the worst game of his life under an unrecognisable Thomas Tuchel.

The former Arsenal striker returned to England in the summer of 2022 as he reunited with former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel who departed the club just 5 days after he had joined the Blues.

In an interview with The Athletic, the Gabon international says playing under Tuchel was a strange experience and he didn’t see the same passion or fire that he showed back in the Bundesliga.

“When you arrive somewhere (new), you want to show straight away you’re involved,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. “It was the worst game of my life, but I did it because I had to play.

“I remember that day because I didn’t recognize him (Tuchel). It was not the guy I knew a few years ago. We had a close relationship.

“He was the only guy who really understood me in Dortmund. At Chelsea, it was like something was wrong. I felt he was not enjoying his time.

“We lost and he was p**sed off. Usually, he would go crazy but he came to the dressing room and then left. I was like, 'This is not the guy I know. Very strange'. The next day, he was sacked.”

Aubameyang found his time at Chelsea as one of the toughest moments in his career and feels those who expected him to be at the same level was at when he was with Arsenal didn’t understand the whole situation.

“I never had that connection. No connections at all. The fans wanted the Auba they saw with Arsenal. At the time, I was not ready for that and didn’t get the opportunity. I was not ready, as well, because of what happened in Barcelona.

“It was a chaotic year but it was good for me because I needed a break and, at the same time, they didn’t want to play me.”