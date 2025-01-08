Kluivert named new coach of Indonesia

Tribal Football
Former Newcastle and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert has been named new coach of the Indonesian national team.

Kluivert takes charge with Indonesia's World Cup qualifying well underway.

It's been just over a year since Kluivert last coached: a short experience, just five months on the bench of Adana Demirspor.

Before his Turkish adventure, he had coached the Curaçao team and before that he had been an assistant with the Cameroonian national team.

 

