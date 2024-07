Liverpool defender Van den Berg excited by PSV interest

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg wants to return home.

The Dutchman spent last season on-loan with Mainz and has declared plans to cut ties with Anfield this summer.

Mainz are keen to re-sign Van den Berg, but the defender favours a move back to Holland.

Eindhovens Dagblad says PSV Eindhoven are chasing the defender - and Van den Berg has welcomed their interest.

PSV are now in talks with Liverpool and aiming to strike terms over a fee of around €20m.