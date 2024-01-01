Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd winger set to be given one more chance under Ten Hag
De Bruyne informs Man City of transfer decision
Man Utd face competition as Arsenal confirm Obi-Martin split
Man Utd name price for Sancho as winger could leave this summer

Bundesliga trio rival PSV for Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Bundesliga trio rival PSV for Liverpool defender Van den Berg
Bundesliga trio rival PSV for Liverpool defender Van den Berg
Bundesliga trio rival PSV for Liverpool defender Van den BergAction Plus
Bundesliga interest is growing in Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

After last season's successful loan with Mainz, Van den Berg is ready to leave Liverpool for senior football.

Advertisement
Advertisement

PSV Eindhoven are keen to take the Dutchman back home for the new season.

However, Sky Deutschland says VfB Stuttgart and Hoffenheim are also interested in Van den Berg.

Mainz are also keen and knowing Liverpool want €20m to sell, believe they can compete with bigger clubs for the young stopper's signature.

Mentions
LiverpoolPremier LeagueBundesligaEredivisieHoffenheimMainzVfB StuttgartPSVFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool boss Slot fighting to convince Van den Berg
Liverpool defender Van den Berg excited by PSV interest
Van den Berg blasts Liverpool: YOU want to hinder my future