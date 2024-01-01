Bundesliga trio rival PSV for Liverpool defender Van den Berg

Bundesliga interest is growing in Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg.

After last season's successful loan with Mainz, Van den Berg is ready to leave Liverpool for senior football.

PSV Eindhoven are keen to take the Dutchman back home for the new season.

However, Sky Deutschland says VfB Stuttgart and Hoffenheim are also interested in Van den Berg.

Mainz are also keen and knowing Liverpool want €20m to sell, believe they can compete with bigger clubs for the young stopper's signature.