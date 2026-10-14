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Richarlison breaks silence after U21s goal amid Tottenham drama: I was missing it!

Richarlison breaks silence after U21 goal amid Tottenham drama: I was missing it!
Richarlison breaks silence after U21 goal amid Tottenham drama: I was missing it! Hotspur FC / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Richarlison has spoken following his goal for the Tottenham U21 side as he deals with being an outcast.

Richarlison has been frozen out at Tottenham after a failed summer transfer saga in which he came close to making the switch back to Premier League rivals Everton.

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Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi said Richarlison had asked to leave Tottenham on several occasions during the summer but the Everton move collapsed as negotiations broke down.

Turkish side Trabzonspor and Brazilian club Vasco da Gama were linked with the striker, but no move surfaced which has left the 29 year old out of their Premier League squad.

This means he cannot play in the league until the squad registration situation changes which comes in January during the next transfer window.

As he waits to see if De Zerbi will allow him back in the side, Richarlison has been starring for the Tottenham U21s and even scored this week against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy.

Speaking on the goal, he said it's good to get back to bagging goals as he tries to catch the eye of either De Zerbi or potential clubs as January approaches.

"Happy to do what I love most in life. I was missing it!"

Richarlison's contract runs until summer 2027, with Tottenham reportedly holding an option to extend it by another year. This is very unlikely to be extended anytime soon however, unless De Zerbi miraculously allows him back into the side.

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