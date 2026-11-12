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Neville sends warning to Man Utd squad after Pochettino news: "He's always had fit teams"

Neville sends warning to Man Utd squad after Pochettino news: "He's always had fit teams"
Neville sends warning to Man Utd squad after Pochettino news: "He's always had fit teams"Frederic J. Brown / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Gary Neville has warned the Manchester United squad after the sacking of Michael Carrick and agreement with Mauricio Pochettino.

On Thursday morning it was revealed that United had parted ways with Carrick, after a dire start to the campaign which saw the side drop into the relegation zone and exit the EFL Cup.

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Carrick as given a two-year contract in May after his impact as interim boss following Ruben Amorim’s sacking in January, but it seems like his efforts were not enough to save him from being axed.

Pochettino, who recently signed a contract extension to remain the USA head coach until the 2030 World Cup, has reportedly agreed terms with the Red Devils, with an announcement set to come very soon.

As the Argentine takes over, Neville sent a stern warning to the United squad, who will be physically tested once he takes the reigns.

"One thing we do know about him is he does run his players, he does put physical fitness really at the top of the agenda. He's always had fit teams, whether they've won or not won," Neville explained.

"We used to train at Tottenham's training ground when I was with England and they used to have that Tuesday - I'm calling it terror Tuesday, but it wasn't called terror Tuesday - it was called something like that, his run was famous at that time in terms of what he does with every team, he does run them."

"They were always fit his teams, to be fair. That's one thing I think he will deal with straight away, he's obviously got a lot of experience now, he knows how to coach a team."

United will pay £7M to release Pochettino from his current USMNT deal as well as shelling out £5M to see off Carrick.

Pochettino is reportedly ready to step in for the Liverpool clash next week, which is not enough time to see the impact of his rigourous training and fitness regimes.

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Mauricio PochettinoGary NevilleMichael CarrickRuben AmorimManchester UnitedTottenhamPremier League

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