Shearer says Pochettino "will bring excitement back" to Man Utd as "he knows how it works"

Alan Shearer has backed Mauricio Pochettino to get Manchester United back to their best.

Pochettino's move to replace Michael Carrick as United manager is being finalised as per reports on Thursday afternoon.

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An announcement from the club is likely to be made over the coming days and it is expected that Pochettino is ready to take over the club before their clash next weekend against Liverpool at Anfield.

Pochettino will have a huge task on his hands at a club that continues its dramatic collapse from one of the world's most successful clubs, despite handing several managers the reins.

Speaking with Betfair, Shearer has backed the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, who he believes is the best coach to step in and replace Carrick.

"Pochettino will bring excitement back to the club. He'd also bring experience because he's managed in the Premier League. He knows what it's about. He knows how it works and I think with his personality also, he'd bring something different to the club. So, when you put all those things into the pot, they're getting a good guy.

"The best coaches in the world or some of the best coaches have been there, up and coming coaches have been there and have not been able to do what they want to do. So that's the biggest thing. You can have the best coach in the world go to Man United and if he can't do things that he wants to do and do it his way, then what's the point?

"If he's allowed to do things that he wants to do, and if he's got control of who comes in and who goes out, who he can get out of the club, who he can get in the club, then yes, he can turn Man United around. But we always go back to the same point. There have been so many managers and coaches in there that it doesn't take a genius to work out that the issue is not the coach at Man United."

United are third-bottom of the Premier League and in the relegation zone, and a loss to Liverpool could see them drop to the bottom of the table depending on results elsewhere.

Pochettino is expected to oversee a major rebuilding job at United as fans eagerly await the club announcement.