Pochettino handed double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash as he takes over Man Utd

Soon to be Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino has been handed two injury boosts ahead of the Liverpool clash.

As per reports, United have reached a verbal agreement with former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Pochettino, who is set to become head coach over the coming week.

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United's hierarchy are expected to part ways with current manager Michael Carrick following a disastrous start to the campaign, which sees the side sitting deep in the relegation zone.

The Red Devils are reportedly prepared to pay around £7M to release Pochettino from his USMNT contract, just one week before the side face rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

Ahead of the clash, Pochettino is set to be helped by a double return. First, Rashford is set to return after being sidelined since the defeat against Atletico Madrid in October due to a hip and a troublesome groin injury.

Luke Shaw is also a fresh face for United, as reports claim he is targeting a return for the Liverpool game after suffering a muscle injury and being absent from the side since the 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Rashford seems to have the better chance of making Liverpool, but as the final details are decided on Pochettino's switch, he may hold a press conference next week and give more details on the pair.

Pochettino is currently with the USMNT ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League two-legged quarter-final against Haiti over the next week. The expectation is that he is likely to remain in charge of those matches before reporting to Carrington for the Liverpool test.