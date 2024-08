Stuttgart set to land Sevilla defender Bade

VfB Stuttgart are set to land Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

Foot Mercato says last season's Bundesliga runners-up VfB Stuttgart have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the centre-back.

The transfer fee is expected to be for €20m.

Earlier in the summer window, Stuttgart sold centre-backs Waldemar Anton and Hiroki Ito to Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively.

As such, they're been seeking a new defensive replacement and Bade fits the bill.