DONE DEAL: Mallorca sign Bochum striker Asano

Real Mallorca have signed VfL Bochum striker Takuma Asano.

The former Arsenal forward, now 29, moves to Mallorca in a permanent transfer.

Asano came off contract at VfL last Sunday.

The striker was also interesting VfB Stuttgart, but has now signed with LaLiga's Mallorca.