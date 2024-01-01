Tribal Football
Stuttgart scouting Brighton midfielder Moder

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder is attracting interest from the Bundesliga.

Sky Deutschland says Stuttgart's scouting department are keeping a close eye on the Seagulls midfielder.

Moder's contract in England expires at the end of June, after which he would be free to leave Brighton.

However, talks over a new deal are "at an early stage".

At Stuttgart, internally, Moder's combination of "sporting quality and financial package" is rated as "very interesting" by club chiefs.

