Stuttgart scouting Brighton midfielder Moder

Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder is attracting interest from the Bundesliga.
Sky Deutschland says Stuttgart's scouting department are keeping a close eye on the Seagulls midfielder.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Moder's contract in England expires at the end of June, after which he would be free to leave Brighton.
However, talks over a new deal are "at an early stage".
At Stuttgart, internally, Moder's combination of "sporting quality and financial package" is rated as "very interesting" by club chiefs.