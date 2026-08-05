Real Madrid and RB Leipzig have "verbally agreed" a fee for Diomande as move looks certain

Real Madrid have now reportedly agreed a fee with RB Leipzig with winger Yan Diomande.

Madrid had recently lodged an improved bid of €120million, which includes a €100m fixed fee, but reports suggested that Leipzig had held out for €130M which seems a fair fee for one of the world’s most talented attackers.

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The 19-year-old Ivory Coast winger impressed in his first Bundesliga season and at the 2026 World Cup, attracting the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain who have since dropped out of the running for the teenager.

Diomande sits high on Jose Mourinho's list of priorities as he rebuilds a Madrid side with the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella this summer.

Now, as the deal continues to drag on, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that there has been a breakthrough which will only please Madrid fans.

“BREAKING: Real Madrid and Leipzig have now verbally agreed on a fee for Yan Diomande. The deal is pending only board approval, which is likely to come this afternoon.

“Diomande is waiting to formalise the move.”

The winger, who joined Leipzig a year ago from Spanish side Leganes is very keen on the switch that now looks almost certain to happen.

Last season, Diomande scored 12 goals and provided nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches. He missed just one game due to AFCON and Mourinho will be delighted to hear that the deal for his new marquee signing is progressing once again.