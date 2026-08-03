RB Leipzig chief slams 'experts' claiming Yan Diomande exit is done

Yan Diomande's long running summer transfer exit from RB Leipzig looks set for a few more twists in the coming days.

The Ivory Coast international has been on the transfer radar of several European sides in 2026 - but Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid appear to have won the race for his signature - ahead of rivals Liverpool and PSG.

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The 19-year-old is under contract until 2030 in Leipzig, and that's given the Bundesliga side a powerful hand in the negotiations, with the final deal expected to reach above €120M for the teenager.

All signs point the transfer being almost complete, but RB Lepizig sporting director Marcel Schäfer has hit out at 'transfer experts' claiming he's already left Leipzig, after being omitted from their preseason plans.

"It’s clear some self-proclaimed 'transfer experts' reported a few days ago that a deal was done or that he’d been given the green light to leave. That’s simply not the case as we haven’t reached that stage yet.

Schäfer also confirmed a dispute with Diomande's former agent Max Gradel - who has failed a complaint to FIFA over disputed rights - will not cause an issue in the ongoing negotiations.

"There's been a change of agents. Our point of contact now is Roc Nation. I don't think a transfer will fall through because of the other issue, if there's even is a transfer to be done."

Diomande has not featured for RB Leipzig in preseason and he's expected to miss the incoming friendlies against Leeds United and Bayern Munich.