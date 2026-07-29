PSG revive Diomande link as Liverpool close in on Bradley Barcola

Yan Diomande looks certain to leave RB Leipzig this summer - but his final transfer destination remains unconfirmed.

The Ivory Coast international is on the radar of several European heavyweights with firm reports claiming he's now reached a 'verbal agreement' to join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

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The 19-year-old is under contract until 2030 in Leipzig, but after starring for Ivory Coast at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool and PSG were both linked with an offer prior to Los Blancos gaining an edge in the race.

German tabloid Bild reported on Monday that Leipzig could bank upwards of €120M for the teenager and there could now be another twist in the saga.

As per the latest from French outlet L'Equipe, PSG are ready to launch a late offer to potentially sign the teenager, as Liverpool close in on Bradley Barcola.

The Reds are considering a £145M bid for 23-year-old Barcola - as he no longer commands a starting place with European champions - and that figure could be reinvested in a move for Diomande.

Follow all the transfer news and rumours here.