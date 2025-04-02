Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo eyes shock Real Madrid return
The three countries Cristiano Ronaldo Jr could represent at international level
Serie A return (& Man Utd reunion) lined up for Pogba
Jonathan David wage demands revealed amid Man United and Liverpool interest

RB Leipzig chief Schafer: Spurs loan not working for Werner

Paul Vegas
RB Leipzig chief Schafer: Spurs loan not working for Werner
RB Leipzig chief Schafer: Spurs loan not working for Werner Action Plus
RB Leipzig chief Marcel Schafer admits they're planning to seek a buyer for Timo Werner.

The Germany attacker is currently on-loan this season with Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Timo Werner is currently at Tottenham and we spoke to his agent two or three weeks ago. I don't think the loan is going as well as we had hoped," Schäfer told RB Live.

"(We will) think about Timo Werner and all the players who will return in the summer. We want to have a team on the pitch that is in line with what I have already said several times.

"We need to bring in new blood, a new spirit. We need to bring back the attitude, the liveliness, the brutal energy that has set us apart from other clubs."

Leipzig is sixth in the Bundesliga with seven rounds left to play and is chasing a Champions League spot.

Werner is on loan to the end of the season and has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
BundesligaWerner TimoRB LeipzigTottenhamPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Liverpool alerted as Simons considers RB Leipzig future
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Spurs join Tah battle; Man City target Reijnders; Real Madrid pressure Huijsen
Nedeljkovic on his future at Villa whilst on loan: I have a good feeling about Leipzig