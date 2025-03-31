Nedeljkovic on his future at Villa whilst on loan: I have a good feeling about Leipzig

Aston Villa loaned defender Kosta Nedeljkovic to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig this season, and he hopes to stay there after the summer transfer window.

Despite joining Villa from boyhood club Red Star Belgrade just over a year ago, the 19-year-old is enjoying himself at loan club RB Leipzig as he adapts to German football. Villa signed him in the January transfer window but could allow him to leave this summer as he is clearly keen on the move.

Speaking to LVZ, the defender was quizzed on the Bundesliga and how it compares to England and Serbia.

"Every competition is different," he explained. "In Serbia, the quality of the league is different, but we also played against Leipzig in the Champions League with Red Star. I was at this club for eight years; it is close to my heart.

"I won two titles, the league and the cup, and played in the Champions League. After that I went to Aston Villa in Birmingham. That was a good step. Because it's different again in the Premier League. Then I came here and that's good too.

"I want to show what I can do and I'll give 100 percent to earn it. I know I can, but it's not important who plays; what matters is that we win and everyone gives 100 percent."

When asked how he feels about his future at Leipzig, he made a bold comment suggesting he will stay with the side even if he has only made four Bundesliga appearances for the club so far this season.

"I have a good feeling about Leipzig," he told LVZ. "I enjoy it here. I've also started learning German. We'll see in the summer and until then, I'll definitely give 100 percent to this club."