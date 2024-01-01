New Brighton manager Hurzeler lays out playing principles

New Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has laid out his playing plans for the team.

Hurzeler joins Brighton fresh from leading St Pauli to Bundesliga promotion last season.

"I played most of my career for Bayern Munich, it’s in their DNA to keep possession and be dominant with the ball and to try and control the game like that,” he said.

“But you also need to play with intensity, to counter-press strongly and be balanced in every phase of the game.

“Brighton have become a team like that, they dominate possession and use the ball well.”

Hurzeler added, “In terms of other coaches I am always interested in how they look at football tactically and you can take elements from someone else’s philosophy to add to yours, but I have my own personality and philosophy based on my own principles. I have my own targets and aims like any coach.

“Football is my passion and I am delighted to have this opportunity with Brighton.”