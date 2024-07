Hürzeler in England today to finalise Brighton move

Fabian Hürzeler is in England today to finalise his move to Brighton.

The departing St Pauli coach is at the club's HQ to sign terms with the Seagulls, says Sky Sports.

An official announcement is expected some time Saturday.

Hürzeler is leaving St. Pauli just a few months after his contract extension.

However, the Bundesliga newcomer is still receiving a decent compensation fee for their coachg, which is reportedly up to €10m.