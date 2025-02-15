Musiala explains committing to new Bayern Munich contract

Jamal Musiala has explained committing to a new contract at Bayern Munich.

On Friday, the midfielder ended over 12 months of speculation by signing a new contract to 2030.

Musiala posted to social media: "I've had a lot of time in the past few weeks to think about what I want - as a person and as a footballer, in my life and for my future. There are places in your life that are more than just a stopover on your journey. They are home, they are emotions, they are the future.

"For me, Munich is such a place. For me, FC Bayern is such a place. I am incredibly optimistic about the journey so far. I am incredibly grateful for the support of each and every one of you. I believe in the path we are taking here.

"In our team. In this club. I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that my future lies in Munich. Here at FC Bayern. I want to achieve great things here. Make history. Together with the team, the city, with all of you. Let's do it!"