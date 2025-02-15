REVEALED: Terms of new Musiala contract at Bayern Munich

The terms of Jamal Musiala's new contract at Bayern Munich have been revealed.

The Germany midfielder has signed a new deal over the last 24 hours to 2030.

TMW says Musiala's new contract is worth €25m-a-year, €13m-a-year net.

It's also suggested a €25m signing bonus is also due the former Chelsea junior.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said yesterday: "What a beautiful gift at the beginning of the year for the 125th anniversary for the club and the fans. People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala.

"He is truly exceptional. Sometimes it seems that the rules of gravity do not apply to him. It is thanks to our sports management and the board, today is a very beautiful day for Bayern Munich."