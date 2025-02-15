Bayern Munich president Hainer: Musiala deal a great present for the club

Tribal Football
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is delighted with Jamal Musiala signing a new contract.

The Germany has committed to a new deal to 2030 in the past 24 hours.

Hainer said last night: "What a great 125th anniversary present for the club and the fans at the start of the year.

"People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala. He is truly exceptional. Sometimes it seems as if the rules of gravity do not apply to him.

"It is thanks to our sports management and the board that today is a very beautiful day for Bayern Munich."

