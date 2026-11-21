Afonso Moreira put in a dream display, with his brace and assist steering Bayer Leverkusen to a romping 4-0 victory against Paderborn at the BayArena. Carles Martínez Novell’s side have now won four of their five Bundesliga home fixtures this term, scoring at least twice on each occasion.

In a match that was seen as a potential roasting for Paderborn, the opening quarter-hour went as expected, with total dominance from Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jarell Quansah came close to an opener with a glancing header, and though Nahuel Noll was equal to it, there was nothing he could do about a world-class finish just five minutes later.

Malik Tillman sent a searing pass through for Moreira to flick goalside past Jano ter Horst and finish low into the corner of the Paderborn net for his first Bundesliga goal.

The one-way traffic persisted all the way up to half-time, as Patrik Schick and Nathan Tella came close to doubling Leverkusen’s lead with headers that went off target.

Buoyed by his landmark strike, Moreira almost made it a brace on the stroke of the interval, when he latched onto a similarly defence-splitting pass, only for his strike from distance to lack the venom needed to trouble Noll.

Winless in all seven prior head-to-heads (D1, L6), Paderborn failed to take advantage of those reprieves, however, and found themselves 3-0 down almost within a blink of an eye after the interval.

Tella was the architect in the quickfire double that ended the match as a contest, firstly laying the ball off for Moreira to tap into an empty net on 47’, before muscling Felix Gotze off the ball and squaring to Schick for a simple finish from close range.

Match stats Flashscore

The floodgates had now opened, and appropriately, it was Leverkusen’s number four, Quansah, who sparked the move that made it 4-0 for ‘B04’.

A key pass unlocked the Paderborn backline, and after receiving the ball just left of goal, Moreira turned provider by centering the ball for Equi Fernandez to tap in at the near post.

There would be no further goals, as Leverkusen opted to preserve some energy for their looming UEFA Europa League trip to Zagreb. Having disposed of Paderborn without mercy, Die Werkself are now unbeaten across their last 11 home league games against promoted sides (W8, D3).

The result also means that Paderborn’s quest to better a joint-club record run of four top-flight matches unbeaten failed resoundingly.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Afonso Moreira (Bayer Leverkusen)