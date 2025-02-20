Bayern Munich confirm Kane injury setback

Tribal Football
Harry Kane has handed Thomas Tuchel a fitness concern just weeks before England’s squad announcement.

The Bayern Munich striker aggravated a calf issue during their Champions League match against Celtic and later underwent a scan to assess the damage.

Kane has since been advised to reduce his training workload and is expected to sit out Bayern’s clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, though he remains hopeful of a swift recovery.

England will be hoping the issue is not a significant one with international games coming in a month’s time.

The statement read: “Harry Kane has to cut back over the coming days.

“The Bayern striker already had a knock to his calf before the Champions League match against Celtic on Tuesday night, which has led to a hematoma.”

