Goretzka admits Bayern Munich struggled against Celtic: We played a really top team

Bayern Munich were pushed to the limit in the second leg of their Champions League round of 32 tie against Celtic.

The Bavarians needed an Alphonso Davies stoppage-time goal to save the day and progress to the round of 16.

The nerve-wracking clash at Allianz Arena mirrored last week’s 2-1 thriller at Celtic Park, maintaining its intensity at home.

“I don’t know if it was that surprising when you look at the first leg,” midfielder Leon Goretzka stated after the match to club media.

“We played against a really top team. Of course, we could have made it a bit easier on ourselves, had we not conceded that goal.

“But these three games over the last six days have simply been about getting the results and we’ve done that. So, for that reason, we’re very happy.”