Man Utd defender De Ligt upsets BILD reporters with Bundesliga claims

Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt has been mocked for recent comments.

The Dutch center half has stated that he is happy to have left the German Bundesliga.

De Ligt transferred from Bayern Munich to United this summer to reunite with old coach Erik ten Hag.

Outlet Bild has hit back at De Ligt for stating the Bundesliga may not be as high a level as the English top flight.

Bild accepts that the Premier League has more fans and worldwide attention, but not about the quality of the two leagues.

De Ligt’s mistakes in a Netherlands 5-2 win over Bosnia have also been mentioned in the Bild article.