Tribal Football
Most Read
Cassano: Napoli know Osimhen much better than Lukaku
Man Utd set to hold talks with French star this week
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS

Man Utd defender De Ligt upsets BILD reporters with Bundesliga claims

Man Utd defender De Ligt upsets BILD reporters with Bundesliga claims
Man Utd defender De Ligt upsets BILD reporters with Bundesliga claims
Man Utd defender De Ligt upsets BILD reporters with Bundesliga claimsAction Plus
Manchester United star Matthijs de Ligt has been mocked for recent comments.

The Dutch center half has stated that he is happy to have left the German Bundesliga.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Ligt transferred from Bayern Munich to United this summer to reunite with old coach Erik ten Hag.

Outlet Bild has hit back at De Ligt for stating the Bundesliga may not be as high a level as the English top flight.

Bild accepts that the Premier League has more fans and worldwide attention, but not about the quality of the two leagues.

De Ligt’s mistakes in a Netherlands 5-2 win over Bosnia have also been mentioned in the Bild article.

Mentions
BundesligaPremier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl on De Ligt sale: Nothing personal
DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui
Man Utd legend Stam has praised the signing of De Ligt