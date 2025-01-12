Eintracht Frankfurt chief Krosche warns Man City of "extraordinary" Marmoush demands

Eintracht Frankfurt chief Markus Krosche remains hopeful of keeping hold of Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt striker is a January target for Manchester City, though proved the matchwinner against St Pauli yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Krosche remains hopeful of keeping hold of the player this month.

He said, "I expect Omar to play against Freiburg on Tuesday as well.

"I can't say that with 100 percent certainty (that it wasn't Marmoush's last match). But the goal is to stick together in the squad - unless something extraordinary happens.

"So far I haven't seen anything extraordinary."