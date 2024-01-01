Tribal Football
Mainz fans slam Klopp during RB Leipzig defeat: Have you forgotten everything?!
Mainz fans have slammed former coach Jurgen Klopp over his move to Red Bull.

The former Liverpool manager has been appointed Red Bull's head of football and will be in charge of RB Leipzig among the soft drink giant's stable.

Leipzig have long been criticised by grassroots German football for circumventing the nation's ownership rules through Red Bull.

Klopp's decision has upset many in his home country, including Mainz fans.

Supporters displayed several anti-Klopp banners during defeat at RB Leipzig yesterday.

One said in German: "Have you forgotten everything we have made you become?" while others asked if Klopp was 'crazy'.

