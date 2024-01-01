Farke makes clear Klopp role at Leeds

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has refuted claims that Jurgen Klopp could play a big role at the club.

The former Liverpool manager is now the Head of Soccer for Red Bull starting in the new year.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, he will be mentoring coaches and working on the structures at RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Given Leeds also have Red Bull within their ownership structure, current boss Farke said: "There are obviously a few Red Bull teams like in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and so on. We are Leeds United and for that it is clear, he has a big impact on the Red Bull clubs and for us not that much.

"We are Leeds United and I think no one of our supporters would allow us to try and copy something or follow a similar philosophy. We are a pretty unique club and also have our own values, principles, philosophy, our own way that we want to play.

"As far as I know, this is exactly what the 49ers are standing for. They know how special this club is and they don’t want to copy someone else and for that, we will always be Leeds United."