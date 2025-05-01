Maehle and Amoura involved in heated scuffle during training at Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg head coach Ralph Hassenhüttl confirms that Joakim Maehle and Mohammed Amoura were at each other's throats during Tuesda's training, and that it will have consequences.

Wolfsburg are going through troubled time in the the Bundesliga and the tense atmosphere spilled over into the training ground on Tuesday as a heated scuffle broke out.

Earlier on Thursday, German media outlet Kicker said that Danish international Joakim Mæhle and Mohammed Amoura got into a heated scuffle during training and had to be separated from the rest of the team.

The episode took place already on Tuesday, and on Thursday it became a theme at Wolfsburg's press conference, where head coach Ralph Hassenhüttl said the following:

"It happens occasionally, there are emotions in football. One of them crossed the line, and it wasn't very nice."

"Everyone must take the consequences. The players deal with it, apologize, accept the punishment and move on", says the Wolfsburg head coach, according to Bulinews.

Kicker reported that it was Amoura who started the trouble, but Hassenhüttl would neither confirm nor deny that.

Instead, the Wolfsburg head coach stated that the matter has been closed and will be dealt with internally.

Wolfsburg are in a disappointing 12th spot in the Bundesliga and will face Borussia Dortmund away on Saturday.