Chelsea, Newcastle to meet with agent of BVB keeper Kobel

Carlos Volcano
Chelsea, Newcastle to meet with agent of BVB keeper Kobel
The agent of Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel will be in London next week.

Switzerland international Kobel is weighing up his options ahead of the summer market.

And journalist Santi Aouna is reporting a move to the Premier League is under consideration, where Newcastle United and Chelsea are keen.

Kobel's agent will be in London next week for meetings with officials from both English clubs.

At Chelsea, doubts persist over the future of Robert Sanchez, while with Newcastle, Nick Pope is also under pressure as they weigh up their options with the prospect of Champions League football on the horizon.

