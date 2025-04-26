Guirassy scores again as Dortmund keep Champions League hopes alive

Waldemar Anton netted a stoppage-time winner to boost Borussia Dortmund’s top-four hopes with a dramatic 3-2 victory over TSG Hoffenheim, representing the club’s fifth consecutive away win over their opponents in the Bundesliga.

Buoyed by netting four goals from his last two matches, Serhou Guirassy required just 20 minutes to continue his rich vein of form.

Advertisement Advertisement

The forward initially saw his effort ruled out for offside after he guided his shot past Leo Ostigard’s desperate sliding challenge, but a VAR review soon confirmed that he, and Daniel Svensson in the build-up, were onside, ensuring the travelling faithful had a precious opener to celebrate.

However, Guirassy’s confidence took a knock when he failed to take advantage of a penalty after Ostigard clumsily fouled Jamie Gittens in the box. Oliver Baumann demonstrated why he is a tough man to beat from 12 yards, diving low to his left to thwart the Dortmund marksman and registering his 16th Bundesliga penalty save.

Hoffenheim thought they had quickly capitalised on Baumann’s penalty heroics when Anton Stach thumped the ball home on the stroke of half-time, only for the assistant’s raised flag to cut the celebrations short.

Undeterred, the hosts carved out a legitimate goal to level the scoreline just past the hour mark through Adam Hlozek, who smashed an unstoppable strike past the outstretched Gregor Kobel after he neatly brought the ball down on his chest.

The key stats Opta by StatsPerform

Hlozek’s seventh league goal of the season was soon forgotten when Brandt produced a moment of magic to restore the visitors’ advantage, showing great technical skill to volley the ball into the far corner from Svensson’s deep cross.

However, Dortmund thought they had let the victory slip through their fingers when Pavel Kaderabek headed home a dramatic leveller in the first minute of stoppage time.

Fortunately for Niko Kovac’s charges, the captivating encounter produced one final twist when Waldemar Anton coolly guided the ball into the awaiting net, before VAR ruled that Gittens had not fouled Baumann in the build-up.

The sixth-placed side move to within three points of the top four for the time being, while the hosts stay in 15th spot and five points above the drop zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Daniel Svensson (Borussia Dortmund)

See all the match stats with Flashscore.