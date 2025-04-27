Chelsea discussing personal terms with Dortmund winger Gittens
Chelsea are in talks with agents for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens.
Sky Deutschland says Chelsea are discussing personal terms with the player's camp ahead of a summer bid.
Currently on a salary of £2.5m, Chelsea are willing to double Gittens' wages.
The former Manchester City junior is rated at £80m, though it's been suggested Dortmund will sell for £35-45m.
Also watching developments are Tottenham, with Gittens not seeing eye-to-eye with BVB coach Niko Kovac since his appointment.
The 21 year-old's contract at Dortmund runs to 2028.