Liverpool join race to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they seek to bolster their back line this summer.

The 24-year-old is widely expected to leave the FA Cup holders this summer with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are now looking to sign a new centre back with Jarrell Quansah of interest to Bayer Leverkusen.

Guehi came close to joining Newcastle last summer before ultimately remaining with Palace with the two clubs unable to agree on a fee.

Palace are understood to still value the England international at £65 million despite his contract situation with the club.