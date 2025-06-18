Florian Wirtz made Liverpool transfer decision 'months ago'

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has had his heart set on a move to Liverpool for 'months' according to Germany chief Rudi Voller.

Liverpool looks set to smash the British transfer record in order to sign the 22-year-old after agreeing a £116 million fee with Bayer Leverkusen.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wirtz had plenty of options heading into the summer transfer window, with the likes of Man City, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich all interested in signing him.

According to former Leverkusen striker Voller, he made his mind up ‘months ago’ and was adamant he wanted to join the Premier League champions.

Voller told Toni Kroos' podcast 'Einfach Mal Luppen': "A few months ago, he hinted to me, as did his father, that he was inclined to go to Liverpool."

The attacking midfielder is now set to undergo his medical with Arne Slot’s side before the transfer is officially announced.