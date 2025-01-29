Tribal Football
Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic set for another loan move after struggling at RB Salzburg

Liverpool prospect Stefan Bajcetic could be set for another loan move this season, having struggled at RB Salzburg. 

Bajcetic joined Salzburg on a season-long loan over the summer, reuniting with former Liverpool assistant and then Leipzig head coach Pep Lijnders

However, Lijnders was sacked last month with Salzburg languishing fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga. 

Bajcetic has been limited to just eight starts across all competitions so far, meaning Liverpool are considering sending him elsewhere for more game time. 

Marca stated that La Liga side Las Palmas had enquired about signing the 20-year-old on loan, along with Getafe

Liverpool are keen for Bajcetic to get as much game time as possible this season.

